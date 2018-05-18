Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Home Invasion, Local TV, Shaler Township, Shaler Township Police

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are asking some Shaler Township residents to shelter in place as a manhunt gets underway for two suspect involved in a reported home invasion.

According to Shaler Police, the incident was first reported around 8 p.m. in the area of Crest Lane.

Authorities are asking residents in that neighborhood, including Crest Lane, Forliview Road, Tartline Drive and Sandy Drive, to “shelter in place,” and contact 911 if they have any information on the case.

Police say they are looking for two men, one white and the other black, and both were in their 30s.

One may have been wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other a red bandana.

