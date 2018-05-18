Looking to sample the best seafood around town?

We crunched the numbers to find the best high-end seafood spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Monterey Bay Fish Grotto

PHOTO: MONTEREY BAY FISH GROTTO/YELP

Take in the breathtaking views of Pittsburgh’s skyline at Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, the city’s top-rated high-end seafood restaurant. Located at 1411 Grandview Ave. on Mt. Washington in Duquesne Heights, it boasts four stars out of 375 reviews on Yelp.

The seafood is flown in daily and paired with seasonal local ingredients. Start off with the shrimp cocktail with horseradish panna cotta, grilled oysters or the lobster bisque with sherry and crème fraîche. For dinner, there’s the brandied shrimp with crushed tomato and cream sauce over tagliatelle pasta, crab cakes and Chilean sea bass with Caribbean jerk seasoning or a chimichurri spice rub.

2. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

PHOTO: EDDIE V’S PRIME SEAFOOD/YELP

Next up is Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, situated at 501 Grant St. downtown. With 4.5 stars out of 110 reviews on Yelp, the upscale chain that offers steak, seafood and more has proved to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Featuring an oyster bar, caviar and huge shellfish platters, Eddie V’s is known for its attentive service and elegant ambiance. Add lobster or king crab to one of the many hand-cut steaks, like the 22-ounce prime bone-in ribeye. For a very special night out, there’s Petrossian caviar and the elevated pairing of Champagne and oysters.

3. The Capital Grille

PHOTO: CAPITAL GRILLE/YELP

The Capital Grille is another top choice downtown, with Yelpers giving the fancy steakhouse, seafood restaurant and wine bar at 301 Fifth Ave. four stars out of 241 reviews.

Come for the seafood specialties like tuna tartare with avocado and mango, roasted swordfish with lump crab gratin and sesame-seared tuna with gingered rice. The large international chain also offers a wide variety of steaks, including a Gorgonzola-crusted dry-aged New York strip with cherry cabernet reduction and a porcini-rubbed ribeye. Round out your meal with a decadent dessert such as double chocolate cake with port wine-infused cherries and a berry crostata topped with vanilla ice cream.

4. Mallorca Restaurant

PHOTO: MIA MINYAN Z./YELP

For seafood with Spanish flair, try Mallorca Restaurant on the South Side. The pricey go-to, with four stars out of 234 Yelp reviews, is at 2228 E. Carson St.

Mallorca has become a Pittsburgh institution since opening its doors more than 25 years ago. Featuring different decor in each of its four dining areas and an outdoor terrace, Mallorca offers an extensive list of Spanish, French and American wines.

On the menu, appetizers include pickled white anchovies, oysters with chorizo and baby calamari stuffed with prosciutto. Explore entree offerings like the traditional paella, Portuguese-style octopus and potatoes, and monkfish in a spicy tomato sauce.

5. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

PHOTO: CIOPPINO RESTAURANT/YELP

Finally, there’s Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar over in the Strip District, which has earned four stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the fancy seafood restaurant and chophouse by heading over to 2350 Railroad St.

Featuring a seasonal dinner menu with fresh seafood and hand-cut steaks, standout items include the sea scallops with lobster risotto, the dry-aged ribeye and the signature Cioppino (mahi-mahi, lobster, clams, mussels, lump crab, scallops, shrimp and fennel with grilled garlic crostini).

Drop in Thursday through Saturday nights to hear live music. After dinner, escape to the on-site cigar bar with rich mahogany decor, plush leather seating and more than 300 whiskeys.

