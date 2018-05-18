Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Public Utility commission is ordering 17 utilities to lower distribution rates as a result of federal tax-cutting legislation signed in December by President Donald Trump.

The commission said Thursday that the electric, natural gas, and water and wastewater utilities seeing lower tax liabilities will start reducing rates July 1.

The total reduction is about $320 million over 12 months, or about 4 percent of the $7.8 billion in distribution charges the agency previously had authorized the 17 utilities to charge for the year.

The reduction varies by utility, and is expected to range from 0.56 percent to 8.55 percent off a customer’s distribution charge.

Utilities that service parts of western Pennsylvania that are affected by the order and the expected reductions in distribution rates on customers’ bills are listed below:

– National Fuel: -2.20%

– Penelec: -8.50%

– Penn Power: -8.07%

– Pennsylvania American Water: -6.79%

– Peoples Gas: -2.67%

– UGI Central Penn Gas: -3.90%

– West Penn Power: -7.34%

Customers will see a monthly credit on their bills.

The distribution charge is distinct from the usage charge.

Seven other utilities currently have rate cases in front of the commission.

