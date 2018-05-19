Filed Under:Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Wedding

WINDSOR, England (AP) – Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a dramatic departure for their evening reception, making the short drive from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House in a classic Jaguar convertible with the top down.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. (Photo Credit: STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images)

Markle, newly named by the queen as the Duchess of Sussex, wore a white gown with a high neck and bare shoulders designed by Stella McCartney for the reception, which will be hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. Harry wore a tuxedo. Both had big smiles as Harry opened the car door for his bride.

The silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero was originally manufactured in 1968 and now runs on electricity.

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Steve Parsons – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Only 200 guests have been invited to the reception, which follows a larger lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother.

Guests invited to Frogmore House, a royal estate in Windsor Home Park, were given a few hours after the lunch to rest and change outfits.

Markle had planned to make a speech at the evening event.

The streets of Windsor remain thronged with members of the public celebrating the royal wedding.

