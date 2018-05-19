Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WINDSOR, England (AP) – Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a dramatic departure for their evening reception, making the short drive from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House in a classic Jaguar convertible with the top down.

Markle, newly named by the queen as the Duchess of Sussex, wore a white gown with a high neck and bare shoulders designed by Stella McCartney for the reception, which will be hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. Harry wore a tuxedo. Both had big smiles as Harry opened the car door for his bride.

The silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero was originally manufactured in 1968 and now runs on electricity.

Only 200 guests have been invited to the reception, which follows a larger lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother.

Guests invited to Frogmore House, a royal estate in Windsor Home Park, were given a few hours after the lunch to rest and change outfits.

Markle had planned to make a speech at the evening event.

The streets of Windsor remain thronged with members of the public celebrating the royal wedding.

