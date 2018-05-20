Filed Under:Hillside Rescue, Local TV, Shaler Township

SHALER (KDKA) — Firefighters and paramedics rescued a man who fell over a hillside in Shaler on Sunday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Kimble Drive.

shaler kimble driver hillside rescue Firefighters Called To Help Rescue Man Who Fell Over Hillside

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Chris Kunicki)

According to initial reports, the man fell about 15 to 20 feet while doing some yardwork.

“It seems like he slipped at the top, probably dumping some grass, and ended up at the bottom,” Tim Phillips, chief of the Elfinwild Fire Company, said.

Firefighters were called to the scene to provide assistance and additional equipment needed to get the man back up the hill.

The man was rescued around 4 p.m. and transported from the scene in an ambulance.

