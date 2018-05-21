Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LINDEN, N.C. (KDKA) – Two men are facing charges after 120 gallons of liquid methamphetamine was found in the gas tank of a tractor-trailer.

According to a WNCN report, investigators seized a tractor-trailer in Linden, North Carolina on Saturday.

A search of the vehicle uncovered the vast amount of liquid methamphetamine, which was stored in the driver’s side gas tank. Officials said the 120 gallons would convert into about 454 kilograms of crystal meth. The street value was estimated to be $90.8 million.

The driver, Raul Topete Arreola, 49, of Galt, California, was arrested. Police also arrested Aquileo Perez Pineda, 48, of Gainsville, Georgia.

Both are facing drug trafficking charges.