CARRICK (KDKA) – One person was injured when bricks fell from an apartment building in Carrick Monday morning.

The building is located in the 2000 block of Dellrose Street.

carrick bricks 1 Person Injured As Bricks Fall From Carrick Building

(Photo Credit: Scott Danka/KDKA)

Two feet of brick from the top of the building fell into a back alley, which struck one person. Fortunately, the person was not seriously injured.

Seven families live in the building, which also houses a bar and a closed bowling alley. The families have been evacuated and it is unclear when they will be allowed to return to their homes.

No other information has been released at this time.

