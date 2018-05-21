Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are signs of progress as crews work to rebuild Route 30 after a devastating landslide destroyed part of the road in East Pittsburgh.

State officials believe the landslide was likely caused by all the wet weather this spring.

Construction crews are working on building a massive retaining wall behind the Electric Avenue Apartments. Residents were evacuated hours before the road collapsed.

The Parking lot of the Electric Avenue Apartments is now filled with heavy machinery, steel beams and other construction materials.

When completed, the new partially-anchored retaining wall will be 20 feet high and 400 feet long. The partially-anchored part means it will be anchored to bedrock for maximum stability.

PennDOT hopes the retaining wall will be completed by mid-June. They also hope to have Route 30 rebuilt by end of June or beginning of July.

PennDOT officials are expected to hold a 1 p.m. press conference on Monday.

