Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON DC (KDKA) — President Donald Trump met with South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming Singapore summit in the works with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

KDKA was invited to cover the meeting at the White House. While we were there, Legal Editor Julie Grant got a chance to speak to the counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway.

When the president withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord, he specifically said, “I was elected to represent the people of Pittsburgh not Paris?” On Tuesday, Conway told KDKA not only was that alliterative, but it’s also true.

Conway says Trump has Western Pennsylvania on his mind, especially when it comes to trade policies and the steel industry.

She says President Trump believes if we don’t have steel, we don’t have a country.

“He looks at steel as part of the heart and soul and fabric of America, and he’s made good on that talk with policies where he has put forth tariffs on steel and aluminum. What he is trying to get some of those mills to reopen and try to stabilize the workforce in that particular industry,” said Conway.

Conway says Trump wants his trade policies to be good for the American worker and America’s interests, including the policy for tariffs on imported steel, that is currently on hold.

“As you know, the president has been announcing one-month halts on any policies and we do expect, that deadline is coming up again. I have been part of those conversations and I don’t want to reveal any policy. But I think this is one great example, going back to being a candidate, and certainly as president has made very clear where he stands,” said Conway.

The counselor to the president is always mindful that he was elected on an America-first agenda.

“It’s an America first trade policy. This president is for trade, but he is for fair, free, reciprocal trade, that is the key. He feels like this country has been making bad trade deals for decades and he’s right. Look at the statistics. He just wants these deals to be more fair to Americans and American workers. Now, I would tell you as campaign manager and now counselor to the president, if there is one thread beyond patriotism in America that is really sewn through much of what President Trump says and does, it’s fairness,” said Conway.

Conway told KDKA it’s this theme of fairness that’s behind his tax plan as well as all of his trade deals.