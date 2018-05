Search Warrant Executed On Aliquippa Officer's Wife In Rachael DelTondo CaseAuthorities have executed a new search warrant on the wife of an Aliquippa Police officer in connection to the death of Rachael DelTondo.

Arson Charges Filed Against Volunteer Firefighter After Duplex Fire In BrackenridgePolice charged a volunteer firefighter in connection with a fire Monday evening at a duplex in Brackenridge.

Scientists Bring A Severed Brain Back To Life, Sparking Ethical DebateYale researchers announced that they have successfully reanimated a pig's brain, which had been severed from its body.

'I Just Grabbed Him Enough To Drop Him': Boxer Subdues Suspected Bank RobberCrime isn’t common in Sewickley Borough, but on Monday afternoon, police were called over reports of a bank robbery.

Women Who Paid To Participate In Fundraising Event Shut Out When Festivities Move To Men's Only RoomCan you imagine being invited to a golf outing fundraiser but then being told you can't enter the room where the prizes are given out because of your gender?

Does It Really Do That? EgglettesEgglettes claim to cut down on the hassle and mess associated with hard-boiled eggs. But, does it really do that?

Police Discover $91M Worth Of Liquid Meth In Gas Tank Of Tractor-TrailerTwo men are facing charges after 120 gallons of liquid methamphetamine was found in the gas tank of a tractor-trailer.

Accused Cop-Killer Appears In Court, Attorneys Claim There Was 3rd Person In VehicleThe man accused of killing a New Kensington police officer was in court Monday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

Cops Join Prom Photo When Caller Complains About Students Blocking StreetWhen someone called police to complain about a group of students blocking the street while taking prom photos, officers went to the scene -- but not to tell them to move.

Ross Twp.’s Proposed Deer Feeding Ordinance Getting Mixed Reviews Among NeighborsLocal towns have come up with a number of ways to deal with the overpopulation of deer, and now a proposed ordinance to deal with the problem in Ross Township is getting mixed reviews.