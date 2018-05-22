Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A dog named Freckles has a lot of energy to offer to whoever adopts him.

Freckles is a cattle dog mix, about 5 months old, who’s currently being cared for by Cross Your Paws Rescue. His old owner suffered an injury and could no longer care for him.

The hope is to find Freckles a new home with a big yard.

“He has to be able to get outside and just run around,” said Marie Fraas from Cross Your Paws Rescue.

Freckles gets along well with other dogs, cats and should do well with kids.

For more information on Freckles and the other animals that Cross Your Paws Rescue is helping to find new homes, click this link.