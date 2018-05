Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTHPOINT (KDKA) – Crews are responding to a train derailment in Indiana County.

Several cars were either off the tracks or overturned in the area of Ewing Road in Northpoint. The train is believed to have been hauling coal, which has spilled onto the tracks.

There is no word on what caused the derailment at this time.

