PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police have arrested a man who allegedly impersonated a nurse and responded to emergencies within UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, UPMC Police were called after a suspicious man was responding to emergency calls. Members of the hospital’s Rapid Response Team could not identify the man.

Officers confronted the man in the cafeteria. He was wearing light blue scrubs at the time, which is the same color that registered nurses wear in the hospital.

The man told police he was a nurse and was with a company called Visiting Angels. Due to lacking a valid photo ID, he was detained by police.

Later, he was identified as 23-year-old Kyle Jones. Police determined he was not a nurse and did not work for Visiting Angels.

UPMC issued the following statement:

“While responding to a patient with urgent needs, hospital staff spotted a person attempting to assist who was not wearing a hospital ID and who was wearing scrubs that do not match our uniform. We reported this to police, had him arrested, and police are now handling the matter.”

Jones is being charged with impersonating a holder of a professional/occupational license, criminal trespass, falsely impersonating persons privately employed and disorderly conduct.

