PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s incredible parks are gaining national recognition.

Pittsburgh is now ranked 23rd out of 100 in the 2018 rankings of U.S. parks.

The ranking is an increase from 39th in 2017.

schenley plaza oakland nice weather Pittsburgh Parks Make Huge Jump, Now Ranked 23rd Best In Nation

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

The Trust for Public Land releases the rankings every year, ranking the 100 largest cities in the country.

A park score is based on park acreage, facilities, investment, and residents access to local parks.

frick park Pittsburgh Parks Make Huge Jump, Now Ranked 23rd Best In Nation

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The City of Pittsburgh received a score of 63.8 out of 100 which is up from last year’s score of 57.5.

“This is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and passion of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and the City of Pittsburgh,” said Jayne Miller, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

Minneapolis was ranked the best park system in the country.

St. Paul came in second, followed by Washington, D.C., Arlington, Virginia and San Francisco rounded out the top five.

