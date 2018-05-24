Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – South Hills commuters using Pittsburgh Port Authority’s light rail system Friday and over the holiday weekend can expect delays.

That’s because the Port Authority has scheduled a repair on the Red Line, a repair that will have some traveling in the opposite direction of the city.

The Port Authority is warning T riders that repair work on a switch just below the South Hills Junction must be done – and using a holiday weekend is the least disruptive.

“They’re going to have to rip up all the concrete here, rip up the rails you see right behind me, replace the rails and repour the concrete,” said Adam Brandolph of the Port Authority. “If we did it on any other weekend, it would be two week days and two weekend days.”

Even a Friday before a holiday is a work day for thousands. So commuters should know the inbound red line from Overbrook Junction through Castle Shannon, Mt. Lebanon, Dormont and Beechview is closed through Tuesday morning. Passengers will need to hop the Red Line outbound to Overbrook Junction and Willow, then switch over to the Blue Line for the ride into town.

It’s not just commuters going inbound on the Red Line that will experience problems. The Port Authority says all those on the T are going to have some delays, perhaps as much as 30 minutes. Busses passing through South Hills Junction will also make a short detour, but only minor delays are expected there.

“I think I’m probably going to drive in but I am going to have to leave early because I am expecting a bit of a jam at the Fort Pitt Tunnel,’ said commuter Patrick Emery of Mount Lebanon.