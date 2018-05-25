Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (KDKA/AP) – Authorities have detained a student in what they described as an “active shooter” situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an “active shooter” scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody.

According to police, a teacher and a student were injured in the shooting and their families have been notified. Their conditions are unknown.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the adult victim in Friday morning’s attack at Noblesville West Middle School northeast of Indianapolis was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. She had no information on their ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s OOrem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

According to officials, the shooting took place inside a science classroom.

TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades 6-8.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

