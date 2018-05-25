Filed Under:Idlewild, Local TV, Memorial Day Weekend

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — Military families can enjoy a trip to Idlewild and SoakZone for free this weekend.

The children’s park is offering free admission to active-duty and retired military personnel who show a valid Military ID on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The free admission also covers up to three immediate family members.

During Memorial Day weekend, Civil War reenactors from Carpenter’s Battery and other units will perform artillery demonstrations and mock skirmishes.

idlewild danieltigernei Idlewild Offers Free Admission For Military Families Over Memorial Day Weekend

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Daily operations for the park begin on Friday, June 1.

Later this season, the Rollo Coaster will reopen with a new train, and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” is planned for July.

For more information, visit idlewild.com/plan-a-visit/events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch