LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — Military families can enjoy a trip to Idlewild and SoakZone for free this weekend.

The children’s park is offering free admission to active-duty and retired military personnel who show a valid Military ID on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The free admission also covers up to three immediate family members.

During Memorial Day weekend, Civil War reenactors from Carpenter’s Battery and other units will perform artillery demonstrations and mock skirmishes.

Daily operations for the park begin on Friday, June 1.

Later this season, the Rollo Coaster will reopen with a new train, and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” is planned for July.

For more information, visit idlewild.com/plan-a-visit/events.