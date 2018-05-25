Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer is facing charges for the second time in less than a year.

Suspended Pittsburgh Police officer Rachmiel Gallman was charged with false imprisonment in January after the mother of his 8-month-old child accused him of handcuffing her.

“It was kinda just horseplay. Unfortunately, maybe it went a little too far and that’s why we’re here,” attorney Blaine Jones said in January.

Jones will most likely be back in court again with Gallman.

This time, the mother of Gallman’s child is again accusing him of simple assault. She says he pushed her head into a sink and twisted her arm.

“He indicated to me that, yes, there was an argument, but that argument never morphed into anything physical,” Jones said.

In the meantime, Jones says the officer was just finishing up anger management classes as part of the deal he cut following his first arrest in January.

“We were on a course or a trajectory for the first case is to be withdrawn on Thursday the 31st because the items that R.J. was asked to do, he did complete those things,” Jones said, “and we are hoping the other side will honor the negotiated plea agreement that was agreed upon months ago.”

Gallman is suspended without pay. He was supposed to be back on the job June 2 after the January charges, but police say that is doubtful following this most recent arrest.