PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Visitors at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s gorilla exhibit got to witness a very special moment late Friday morning.

Moka, the Zoo’s 22-year-old Western lowland gorilla, gave birth to her third baby while she was out in her exhibit.

The Zoo says Moka is very attentive and encouraging her baby to nurse.

Zookeepers will keep an eye on Moka and the new baby through the weekend to make sure both are doing well.

According to the Zoo, visitors may or may not see Moka with the baby over the next few days as the gorillas have access to go outside or spend time indoors.