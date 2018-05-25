Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Memorial Day weekend gets underway, the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs needs help honoring some local Vietnam veterans.

The Wall of Faces program tries to match a photo with the name of each Pennsylvanian on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

They still need 30 photos to complete the list.

Two of the names are veterans from Allegheny County: John E. Hughes, Jr. and Booker Smith Jr.

Both were in the Marine Corps.

If you have a photo of those men, you can upload them to the Wall of Faces website. Visit the link here.

And, if you’d like to view the virtual Wall of Faces, visit: http://www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/