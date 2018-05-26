Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A North Side brewery is doing its part to try to help out a struggling food stand.

Gus & YiaYia’s icy ball stand has been a North Side staple for decades, but a road closure near their spot in the park is affecting business this year.

Allegheny City Brewing says they want to do what they can to help the stand out.

The brewery is offering a free 6 oz. pour of beer to anyone who shows a picture of themselves buying something from the stand.

The deal lasts for the next week.

You can find Gus & YiaYia’s on West Ohio Street in West Park. Allegheny City Brewing is located on nearby Foreland Street.