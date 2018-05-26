Filed Under:Crawford-Roberts, Local TV, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRAWFORD-ROBERTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one man was shot in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers were sent to a shopping plaza in the 1800 block of Centre Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police say a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a restaurant and asked for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

crawford roberts shot in back Shooting Under Investigation In Crawford Roberts, At Least 1 Injured

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fletcher Rumbaugh)

As police were arriving at the shopping plaza, there were reports of shots fired on Granville Street nearby. Officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes at that location.

Both incidents are under investigation at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch