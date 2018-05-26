Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRAWFORD-ROBERTS (KDKA) — Police are investigating after one man was shot in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officers were sent to a shopping plaza in the 1800 block of Centre Avenue around 7:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police say a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back walked into a restaurant and asked for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

As police were arriving at the shopping plaza, there were reports of shots fired on Granville Street nearby. Officers found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes at that location.

Both incidents are under investigation at this time.

