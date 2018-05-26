Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIBERTY (KDKA) — A man accused of leading police on a chase near Liberty’s Memorial Day parade route Saturday fled from the hospital before police could return with an arrest warrant.

Liberty Borough Police Lieutenant Raymond Johnson says around noon, police and the community were preparing for their Memorial Day parade when there was a report of a crash at Liberty Way and Scene Ridge Road.

According to Johnson, a man driving a white Chevy sped through seven blocks, swerving around a police vehicle and pedestrians who were lining up to participate in the parade.

The driver eventually crashed head-on into a telephone pole, then got out of the vehicle and tried to run. He was apprehended by police after a struggle.

The man, identified as 26-year-old William Gasdick, was sent to UPMC Presbyterian to be checked out for a head injury.

When officers returned to the hospital with an arrest warrant, Gasdick was gone.

Gasdick is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, driving under the influence and multiple traffic violations.