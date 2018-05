Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – The Lions Club of Oakmont joined forces with community members to decorate the graves of veterans at the Verona Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.

The group purchased 600 geraniums for the event, which took place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday.

Veterans buried in the cemetery go as far back as the civil war, according to a release from the Lions Club of Oakmont.