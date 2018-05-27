Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A bear was spotted wandering through someone’s backyard in Lawrence County on Saturday night.

A woman in Perry Township says her surveillance cameras caught what looks like a black bear sniffing through the grass in her yard.

At one point, it stands up to check out a birdfeeder on a pole in the yard.

The woman says the bear has wandered through her yard for the past three nights, and one night, it got into her trash.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the best way to keep bears away is to make sure there’s no food around outside.