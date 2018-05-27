Filed Under:Bears, Lawrence County, Local TV, Perry Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A bear was spotted wandering through someone’s backyard in Lawrence County on Saturday night.

A woman in Perry Township says her surveillance cameras caught what looks like a black bear sniffing through the grass in her yard.

lawrence county perry township bear Camera Captures Bear Wandering Through Lawrence Co. Yard

(Photo Credit: Sara Jacobs)

At one point, it stands up to check out a birdfeeder on a pole in the yard.

The woman says the bear has wandered through her yard for the past three nights, and one night, it got into her trash.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the best way to keep bears away is to make sure there’s no food around outside.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch