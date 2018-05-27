Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LINCOLN (KDKA) — A water outage in Lincoln and Liberty boroughs will last until late Sunday night, officials say.

Allegheny County reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday that a water main break was causing a shortage and outage in both boroughs.

Liberty/Lincoln: Water shortage / outage – water break/street buckling in 4100 block of Liberty Way. Utility is on scene, reporting that water will be out to all of Lincoln and Liberty Boro’s until 2300 hours tonight. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 27, 2018

The break was also causing the street to buckle in the 4100 block of Liberty Way.

Officials say utility was on the scene. They say water will be out for all of Lincoln and Liberty boroughs until about 11 p.m. Sunday.