LINCOLN (KDKA) — A water outage in Lincoln and Liberty boroughs will last until late Sunday night, officials say.

Allegheny County reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday that a water main break was causing a shortage and outage in both boroughs.

The break was also causing the street to buckle in the 4100 block of Liberty Way.

Officials say utility was on the scene. They say water will be out for all of Lincoln and Liberty boroughs until about 11 p.m. Sunday.

