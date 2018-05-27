Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP/KDKA) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in a community west of Baltimore hit by flash floods.

Hogan says on Facebook that he is heading to Ellicott City, located about 13 miles west of Baltimore, after Sunday’s flash flooding form recent heavy rains.

Videos posted to social media show high water rushing down streets.

This is a second video from my sister on #EllicotCity Main Street. This is as high, if not higher than 2 years ago. She is safe for now, no idea if everyone made it out of the 1st floors. @WJZDevin @wjz @FOXBaltimore @CairnsKcairns @wbaltv11 @weatherchannel: video via Kali Harris pic.twitter.com/KOQUH0aBwp — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) May 27, 2018

In one video posted to Instagram, three cars are swept down the street.

Area emergency officials were responding to reports of a building collapse.

#ECFlood | Reports of building collapses in #Ellicott City | Collapse rescue teams en route | In some areas, water is above the first floor of buildings. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) May 27, 2018

Authorities have no immediate report of any injuries or fatalities though information is still preliminary.

Numerous water rescues have been reported after heavy rain drenched the state and sent raging brown water surging down Main Street in Ellicott City and past vehicles.

Authorities say Ellicott City, on the west bank of Maryland’s Patapsco River, is prone to periodic flooding.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than that from a storm two years ago that claimed two lives and destroyed local businesses.

