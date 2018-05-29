Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Marshall-Shadeland

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in a 2016 Pittsburgh shooting that killed a man and injured a woman.

Thirty-six-year-old Abdul Rasheed of Rochester, New York, also pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault as well as drug and weapons counts. Allegheny County prosecutors withdrew attempted homicide and other counts in exchange for the plea.

Photo: Pittsburgh Police

Police said the two victims were walking in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood in October 2016 when a man approached, words were exchanged and he opened fire.

Twenty-eight-year-old Thomas Watt was killed and the 29-year-old woman was hit in the leg.

Prosecutors said there was no agreement on sentencing, which is scheduled for June 18.

