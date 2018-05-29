Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The medical marijuana drought in Pennsylvania is officially over.

Now that grower-processors like Pure Penn in McKeesport are producing state-approved medical marijuana, dispensaries have all the supply they need.

Solevo Wellness in Squirrel Hill says it’s seeing an average of 140 patients each day, and some days more than 200.

“We have a steady stock of inventory now,” said Solevo Wellness owner Sam Britz. “We’ve been staffing. We just hired three and a half new people.”

There are now 20,000 people in Pennsylvania with state-certified medical marijuana access cards, and another 20,000 are applying.

The Health Department of Pennsylvania expects that number to eventually reach a quarter million patients.