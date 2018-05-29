Filed Under:Allegheny County, East Hills, Local TV, Missing Person

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing teenager from the East Hills who was last heard from over the weekend.

According to police, 13-year-old Tessa Rose May hasn’t been seen since Sunday.

May is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is should call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

