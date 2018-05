Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins want to teach your kids how to play dek hockey.

Registration for the inaugural “Learn to Play Dek Hockey” program is now open for kids between ages 4 and 9.

About 800 kids will receive free head-to-toe dek hockey equipment, including a helmet, hockey stick, hockey gloves and shin guards.

You can only register online and more information can be found here.