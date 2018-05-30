Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Police are trying to find the person who stole two flags from the recently-renovated war memorial in Brackenridge.

The community spent years raising money to restore the important site.

On Memorial Day, they held a special re-dedication ceremony.

But, shortly after that ceremony, an American flag and a Prisoner of War flag that were part of the memorial went missing.

“The POW flag was missing, somebody else took the American flag off the pole. It just disgusted me,” said Cmdr. Frank Svitek, of the Brackenridge American Legion Post. “We’ll just keep on raising it. Hopefully, nobody takes it back down again. Show some respect for the veterans.”

Brackenridge Police are investigating.