Filed Under:Beech Street, McKeesport, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Peoples Gas

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Workers were making repairs early Wednesday morning to a broken water line in McKeesport.

The break damaged part of the road in the 1700 block of Beech Street.

Crews from the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority and Peoples Gas were seen in the area.

beechst Broken Line Knocks Out Water Service To Homes In McKeesport

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

Residents in the area first started reporting problems with their water service late Tuesday night.

A recorded message from the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority stated that some customers had lost water service, while others may be experiencing low water pressure.

As of 3:30 a.m., the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority estimated that repairs could take 6-8 hours to complete, possibly longer.

A Peoples Gas spokesman said one of its crews was called to the area around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to repair one of its service lines. The Peoples spokesman said the line ran to an abandoned house and had been damaged by a crew working on a water line. Peoples said it had completed repairs on its service line before 6 a.m. and there was never a gas leak.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch