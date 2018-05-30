Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

McKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Workers were making repairs early Wednesday morning to a broken water line in McKeesport.

The break damaged part of the road in the 1700 block of Beech Street.

Crews from the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority and Peoples Gas were seen in the area.

Residents in the area first started reporting problems with their water service late Tuesday night.

A recorded message from the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority stated that some customers had lost water service, while others may be experiencing low water pressure.

As of 3:30 a.m., the Westmoreland County Municipal Authority estimated that repairs could take 6-8 hours to complete, possibly longer.

A Peoples Gas spokesman said one of its crews was called to the area around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to repair one of its service lines. The Peoples spokesman said the line ran to an abandoned house and had been damaged by a crew working on a water line. Peoples said it had completed repairs on its service line before 6 a.m. and there was never a gas leak.