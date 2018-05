Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a bank robbery in Mount Oliver this afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened just before 3 p.m. at the Northwest Bank in the 500 block of Brownsville Road.

There’s no word on how much money was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

