PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nonstop seasonal charter flights will travel between Pittsburgh and China starting in August, a year after they were originally supposed to launch.

China Eastern Airlines will connect Pittsburgh International Airport to Shanghai, China. The airline will fly a 316-seat Boeing 777-300ER on route. Flights begin on Friday, August 3.

Pittsburgh travelers can book tickets through Travel2 and First in Service. Tickets start at $1,098.

For more information, visit flypittsburgh.com/chinacharters.

The service was initially supposed to launch in summer 2017 and travel from Pittsburgh to Beijing.

According to the Post-Gazette, the flights were postponed to give the Chinese tour operator, Caissa Touristic, more time to sell tickets to Chinese tourists.