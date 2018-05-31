Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer already accused in a domestic violence incident faced a judge on new domestic violence charges on Thursday.

When Officer Rachmiel Gallman, 31, appeared in court in January for his first case, one of the conditions of his bond was to not have any violent contact with the alleged victim who is the mother of his child. The new allegations are legally considered a violation of that bond condition.

The prosecutor asked for his bond to be revoked and Gallman to be sent to jail. However, the magistrate judge did not revoke Gallman’s bond. Instead, he ordered Gallman to have no contact with the mother of his child.

During Gallman’s appearance for his first case in January, an agreement was made. If he completed the Batterer’s Intervention Program, the false imprisonment charge would be withdrawn. The allegation is that on New Year’s Eve, he handcuffed the mother of his child and would not let her free.

“Everything was completed. That was the agreement that we made. The completion happened on May 22. The new allegations are two days later on May 24,” said Gallman’s attorney, Blaine Jones.

Now, the agreement is off because of the second case involving the same alleged victim and an allegation of simple assault.

“This is a completely new circumstance. We want that charge to be dismissed because it happened two days later,” said Jones.

According to police, the victim said Gallman tried to grab their baby from her arms, bending her arm back so far that she hit her head on the kitchen sink. She did not show up for court, which is why both cases were postponed.

KDKA asked Gallman if he is still employed by the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. He only answered, “No comment.”

KDKA tried to get an answer from Pittsburgh Public Safety. They told us the FOP contract prohibits them from discussing any personnel matters.

Gallman is scheduled to return to court on June 21, 2018.