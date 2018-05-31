WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PLUM (KDKA) — Police surrounded a home in Plum Borough on Thursday afternoon.

The incident started sometime around 2 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Coxcomb Hill Road.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Apprentice Royce Jones)

Multiple police cars surrounded the house and officers could be seen with their weapons drawn.

SWAT arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Apprentice Royce Jones)

Police would not confirm any details, but sources tell KDKA-TV the incident started as a domestic dispute and one person was alone inside the home, threatening violence.

