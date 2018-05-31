Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) — Police surrounded a home in Plum Borough on Thursday afternoon.

The incident started sometime around 2 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Coxcomb Hill Road.

Multiple police cars surrounded the house and officers could be seen with their weapons drawn.

SWAT arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m.

Police would not confirm any details, but sources tell KDKA-TV the incident started as a domestic dispute and one person was alone inside the home, threatening violence.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details