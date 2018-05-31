Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pittsburgh?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Pittsburgh if you don’t want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

810 Southern Ave., #1 (Mount Washington)

Here’s an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 810 Southern Ave. that’s going for $800/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the first floor unit, you’ll get carpeting, a stove, wooden cabinetry and bay windows . Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, isn’t particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5710 Phillips Ave. (Squirrel Hill South)

Located at 5710 Phillips Ave., here’s a 474-square-foot studio that’s listed for $795/month.

The unit features air conditioning, carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and ample storage features. On-site laundry is offered as building a amenity. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

246 McKee Place (Oakland)

Here’s a 305-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 246 McKee Place that’s going for $790/month.

The building has on-site laundry and additional storage space. The unit features carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and a spacious closet. Cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

36 Wyoming St. (Mount Washington)

Next, check out this 1,024-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that’s located at 36 Wyoming St. It’s also listed for $790/month.

In the home, you’ll get in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a stove and built-in storage features. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has excellent transit.

