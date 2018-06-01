Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is officially open in Pittsburgh.

The event began at noon and will run through June 10.

It also marks the beginning of a very busy weekend in Pittsburgh, which includes several big concerts.

Justin Timberlake will be at PPG Paints Arena Friday night, Journey and Def Leppard will play there Saturday night; and at KeyBank Pavilion; Dave Matthews Band will play Friday and Saturday is XFest. At the Benedum Center, Glee stars Lea Michele and Darren Criss will be singing their hits on Saturday.

Kenny Chesney will also be performing at Heinz Field on Saturday.

Due to the amount of events, there will be a lot of security Downtown and on the North Shore.

“We have to watch the weather. We have to make sure that if it’s a nice weekend were obviously going to have more people. So, we calibrate that. We bring officers in on overtime or secondary employment so I think we will be adequately staffed. But, at the same time, you have to be prepared for anything that happens, not only at the venue sites but throughout the city,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hisrich said.

