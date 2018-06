Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — Police said Friday afternoon that they were investigating a “suspicious scene” in Carrick.

Officials would not provide more details on what exactly they were investigating, but multiple sources tell KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti that a body was found in a home.

Multiple police vehicles were on the scene at Parkfield Street near the intersection of Nobles Lane.

