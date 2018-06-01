Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A man wanted on criminal homicide charges in connection to a shooting that happened in the East Hills has surrendered to police.

Leonard Bernard Hilton turned himself Friday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Police said Thursday they obtained an arrest warrant for the 24-year-old in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on May 25.

Officers were sent to Park Hill Drive around 4 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found 32-year-old Matthew Anthony Zinnermon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Zinnermon had been shot several times in the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hilton will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

Police say he was being held in the Allegheny County Jail on a bench warrant in connection with theft and receiving stolen property charges. However, he was released from jail Thursday afternoon.