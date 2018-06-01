Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Animal Friends is reaching out to the public in an effort to save a litter of puppies battling the deadly parvovirus.

The shelter says the five puppies only recently arrived at their shelter. They came from a rescue in West Virginia that did not have the resources to care for them properly.

At Animal Friends, the puppies were given names, after of all things, types of mushrooms.

But, shortly after arriving in Pittsburgh, the puppies took a turn for the worst.

Five of our puppies began exhibiting symptoms of the lethal parvovirus soon after arriving at Animal Friends. Please donate to help their fight. https://t.co/IdyeDzHhp2 pic.twitter.com/xEtf8UlzJF — Animal Friends (@Animal_Friends) June 1, 2018

One by one, says Animal Friends, the puppies started showing signs of parvovirus, even though they had been already vaccinated against it.

The pups were transferred to a Pittsburgh-area veterinary hospital for “high-level emergency care.”

Animal Friends say vet teams have been working around the clock to try and “save these sweet souls.”

Sadly, two of the puppies, Button and Cremini, have died from the virus.

But little Shitake, Portobello and Morel are still fighting for their lives.

“We were not going to give up on them,” says Animal Friends.

And they are hoping with some public support behind them, the puppies will pull through. With mounting medical bills, in the amount of more than $34,900 and growing, Animal Friends has started a GoFundMe page.

Appealing to the public, they say: “Please, donate what you can and continue this lifesaving fight. They are certainly worth it.”

If you would like to help, visit the GoFundMe page here.

And for more information on Animal Friends, and how to adopt the many animals there waiting for forever homes, visit their website at: http://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24