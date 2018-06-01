Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The graduation ceremony at a high school in Indiana County was cancelled and moved to next week after some students got into a crawlspace in a restricted area of campus and the bomb squad was called.

According to state police, it happened around 1 p.m. on Friday at United High School on Route 56 in East Wheatfield Township.

Police say 10 members of the senior class were caught on surveillance video in an area of the high school that is locked and restricted. One of those students was carrying a backpack.

Authorities say he was seen on camera going into the crawlspace.

School administrators called state police.

Because it was a large area, they called in K-9 units and the bomb squad from Pittsburgh. They conducted a search but found nothing.

However, as a precaution, school officials cancelled planned graduation ceremony and rescheduled it for Monday, June 4.