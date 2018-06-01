Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers fans wear their pride in many different ways, but one ultimate fan is taking his team pride to another level.

Have you ever wondered what a 5-year long Steelers tattoo looked like?

Well thanks to Pittsburgh tattoo artist Sarah Miller and her subject, Scott Wolfe, we now have our answer.

The tattoo features some pretty iconic Pittsburgh Steelers players including Terry Bradshaw and Jack Lambert.

Wolfe, a police officer and former Navy Seal from Michigan, could only travel to Pittsburgh a few times a year to have his tattoo worked on.

“He’s been coming in every three to four months,” Miller told USA Today. “The shortest sitting that we had was about six hours and the longest was 16.”

Wolfe reportedly handled the pain well, except for the last two or three hours with some sensitive areas.

“I’ve never yelled or moved, it just is uncomfortable,” Wolfe told USA Today. “The testy part was the elbow we just finished. That hurt like nothing else I have ever experienced.”

Miller is an internationally recognized tattoo artist who owns Wyld Chyld Tattto studio in Pittsburgh. She was also the runner-up in the second season of the reality TV show Ink Master.