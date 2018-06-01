WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers, Tattoo

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers fans wear their pride in many different ways, but one ultimate fan is taking his team pride to another level.

Have you ever wondered what a 5-year long Steelers tattoo looked like?

Well thanks to Pittsburgh tattoo artist Sarah Miller and her subject, Scott Wolfe, we now have our answer.

ultimatesteelerstattoo Ultimate Team Pride: Steelers Fan’s Tattoo 5 Years In The Making

Photo Credit: Sarah Miller

The tattoo features some pretty iconic Pittsburgh Steelers players including Terry Bradshaw and Jack Lambert.

Wolfe, a police officer and former Navy Seal from Michigan, could only travel to Pittsburgh a few times a year to have his tattoo worked on.

“He’s been coming in every three to four months,” Miller told USA Today. “The shortest sitting that we had was about six hours and the longest was 16.”

Wolfe reportedly handled the pain well, except for the last two or three hours with some sensitive areas.

“I’ve never yelled or moved, it just is uncomfortable,” Wolfe told USA Today. “The testy part was the elbow we just finished. That hurt like nothing else I have ever experienced.”

Miller is an internationally recognized tattoo artist who owns Wyld Chyld Tattto studio in Pittsburgh. She was also the runner-up in the second season of the reality TV show Ink Master.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch