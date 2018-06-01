Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some famous faces stopped by a popular new restaurant in Ross Township on Friday, and fans came from far and wide for the chance to see the three famous brothers.

The crowd was hanging tough.

About 1,000 people showed up, some waited for hours, just to meet the brothers Wahlberg.

The celebrity Wahlberg family opened one of their Wahlburgers restaurants recently at The Block Northway.

“Glad to finally be here at the restaurant for the first time. It’s a beautiful, beautiful spot,” said youngest brother, Mark.

The crowd erupted when the brothers finally arrived.

There’s Donnie, he’s from New Kids on the Block fame and now one of the stars of CBS’s “Blue Bloods.” Mark, who started out as Marky Mark, but has gone on to A-list movie stardom. Then, there’s Paul, who may be the lesser known brother, but whose culinary mind is behind the popular restaurant chain.

Donnie says he’s been in Pittsburgh before, and has loved every minute in the Steel City.

“I love Pittsburgh,” he said. “One of my favorite cities. I lived in Pittsburgh for a while actually, in the Strip District. It’s so great to be here.”

He also offered a shout-out to The Cork Factory Lofts and to former Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver Hines Ward.

Some local celebrities were on hand as well, including former “American Idol” finalist, Gabby Barrett.

“I met Mark. I haven’t met the other two yet, but I’m going to,” said Gabby. “And I’m really, really excited, especially for Donnie – New Kids on the Block, hello!”

While in town, the Wahlbergs were taping for their reality show, which airs on A&E, and goes behind the scenes to show their fans how their family restaurant business works.

“It’s an amazing turnout,” said Mark of the huge crowd packed in the mall. “I got a lot of friends here in Pittsburgh. I just excited to be here. I wish I had more time.”

And all the fans who stood in line say it was well worth it, even for a glimpse of the Wahlbergs.

“Dream come true. It finally happened, finally,” said one fan.