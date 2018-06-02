WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Red Robin is celebrating the end of the school year by offering free burgers to school employees.

The restaurant chain says teachers, counselors, admins, education professionals, retired teachers and school bus drivers can get a free meal on Tuesday, June 5.

School employees who show a valid school ID can choose from one of five Tavern Double Burgers. The burger also comes with bottomless steak fries.

The offer excludes online orders.

For more information, visit redrobin.com/teachers.html.

