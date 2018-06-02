Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHERADEN (KDKA) — A body was found in Sheraden on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to respond to a medical emergency in the 600 block of Hillsboro Street around 5 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man behind a home.

According to police, he had been fatally shot. They are considering the death a suspected homicide.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Mujahid Hanif, of Pittsburgh.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (412) 323-7161.

