PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A water main break caused a local road to be closed on Saturday morning.

The break, on Clairton Boulevard in Baldwin, forced authorities to shut down Streets Run Road.

The 12-inch water main break happened around 7 a.m. and left some businesses and about 15 residents without water.

Water is expected to be restored by early evening, according to Pennsylvania American Water Company.