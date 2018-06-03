Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An upcoming documentary about Fred Rogers opens in two Pittsburgh-area theaters this weekend.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” will be showing in select theaters across the country Friday, including the AMC Waterfront in Homestead and the Cinemagic Manor Theatres in Squirrel Hill.

The documentary will come to more theaters across the state throughout the summer.

Click here to find out when it will open in your area.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” recently premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Academy Award winner Morgan Neville directed the documentary, which “looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas.”

Moviegoers who get their tickets on Fandango will get a special gift — a free Funko “Pocket Pop!” keychain of Mister Rogers.

If you buy tix for Won't You Be My Neighbor with us, you can get this friendly neighbor keychain! #MrRogersMovie https://t.co/0h2GrcsWVC pic.twitter.com/1COgfptaOQ — Fandango (@Fandango) June 2, 2018

The offer is valid to Fandango VIP account members through July 10. Click here for more information.

The AMC Waterfront sells tickets through Fandango; the Cinemagic Manor Theatres does not.