WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) –Today is the day as the Century III Mall will be put up for sheriff’s sale.

The sheriff’s sale will be conducted at 9 a.m. at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

At this point, it is unclear who may be interested in purchasing the property and what they intend to do with it.

The mall used to be a staple in the community. Built in 1979, it was regarded as one of the premier malls in the area with more than 200 stores and restaurants.

However, declining traffic over the years combined with the closure of Sears in 2004 and Macy’s in 2016 spelled the end. Since April, notices have posted inside the mall publicly announcing the sheriff’s sale.

The memories are what some customers are holding onto the most.

“I got my first kiss at Century III Mall. That’s why I enjoy coming here,” shopper Paul Ribarchak said.

The mall used to generate revenue for West Mifflin Borough. However, borough officials say they have been operating as if the mall doesn’t exist when it comes to their financial planning.

West Mifflin Borough Manager Brian Kamauf is talking about Moonbeam Capital Investments, the Las Vegas Company that bought the mall several years ago.

“We were very open and willing to work. We invited them to a lot of meetings and set them up with influential people in the community and nothing seemed to take over the last few years,” Kamauf said.

Kamauf said the borough hoped to redevelop the mall but now he’s just ready for someone else to buy the property. Whenever that happens, he said it might not end up being a mall.

